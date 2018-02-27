My Cart (0)
The Building Blocks of Employee Advocacy [Infographic]

by   |    |  638 views
The concept of employee advocacy and our understanding of it have been growing over recent years, and advocacy programs have been implemented as part of the marketing and sales strategies at many well-known companies, including Dell, Adobe, HPE, SAP, among others.

If you're new to the term, "employee advocacy" is simply the promotion of a company by its own employees, mainly on social media, but email, chat, and other channels can also be used.

In this infographic from employee-advocacy platform EveryoneSocial, you'll discover why advocacy matters, see what some studies have found about the practice, and learn how your company can get started with an effective strategy today.

When implemented well, employee advocacy programs can help not just sales and marketing, but also employee retention. 

Ready to learn why human-to-human connections are the heart and soul of business? Dive into the infographic to see how to build a brand presence through your biggest asset: your team. Just tap or click to view a larger version of the graphic.


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

