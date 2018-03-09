TODAY: Marketing Writing Virtual Conference » click here to join

The Right Way to Do SEO [Flowchart]

by   |    |  810 views
SEO can quickly get complicated as algorithms change and marketers try to stay up-to-date on new technologies and content trends.

But the team at content marketing agency Optimist reminds us that sometimes we marketers overcomplicate things. (Who, us?!)

They put together the slightly tongue-in-cheek-but-still-useful No BS Guide to SEO, which you can see below.

And they remind us that SEO consists really of just three main components:

  1. Basic on-page and technical optimization
  2. Great content
  3. Showing your content to the right people

So take a deep breath, see where you arrive on the flowchart, and go tackle SEO:



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Ginger Tulley Fri Mar 9, 2018 via web

    Hilarious, and many helpful reminders.

