The Right Way to Do SEO [Flowchart]

SEO can quickly get complicated as algorithms change and marketers try to stay up-to-date on new technologies and content trends.

But the team at content marketing agency Optimist reminds us that sometimes we marketers overcomplicate things. (Who, us?!)

They put together the slightly tongue-in-cheek-but-still-useful No BS Guide to SEO, which you can see below.

And they remind us that SEO consists really of just three main components:

Basic on-page and technical optimization Great content Showing your content to the right people

