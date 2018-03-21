How to Motivate Your Employees [Infographic]

According to an infographic by Happify, 70% is a number any manager will want to remember: "Managers account for at least 70% of the variance in employee engagement scores across business units," Gallup has found.
In short, a bad manager very likely means a less-motivated employee. And that should motivate you to want to become a better manager.
Happify's infographic offers tips on how to do just that.
The three factors that most motivate employees, according to the graphic, are...
- Mastery: Allowing people to learn on the job
- Membership: A sense of community
- Meaning: Working for a purpose
So thank your employees, organize that team outing, and read on for more tips on how to be a motivating manager:
This is a refreshing take on the concept of employee engagement - which we HR professionals are over-saying. haha. Thank you; this is great!