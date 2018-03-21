My Cart (0)
How to Motivate Your Employees [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,064 views
According to an infographic by Happify, 70% is a number any manager will want to remember: "Managers account for at least 70% of the variance in employee engagement scores across business units," Gallup has found.

In short, a bad manager very likely means a less-motivated employee. And that should motivate you to want to become a better manager.  

Happify's infographic offers tips on how to do just that.

The three factors that most motivate employees, according to the graphic, are...

  1. Mastery: Allowing people to learn on the job
  2. Membership: A sense of community
  3. Meaning: Working for a purpose

So thank your employees, organize that team outing, and read on for more tips on how to be a motivating manager:



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Becky Wed Mar 21, 2018 via web

    This is a refreshing take on the concept of employee engagement - which we HR professionals are over-saying. haha. Thank you; this is great!

