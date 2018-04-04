Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Domination of Mobile Ads: Trends and Statistics [Infographic]

354 views
Nearly half the world accesses the Internet via mobile devices, and about 63% of the budget for global digital ads is expected to be spent on mobile this year, according to an infographic by data-driven full-service agency Connext Digital.

In short, a lot of people are looking at their mobiles devices, and a lot of marketers are spending a lot of money on catching mobile users' attention with ads.

The infographic lists some of the top trends in mobile advertising that marketers should keep an eye on.

Many of these tactics have been used successfully for desktop digital ads, and now marketers are expanding to mobile as well. For example, native advertising, programmatic advertising, and remarketing will become even more popular mobile advertising trends in the near future, the graphic predicts.

Whether you've been advertising on mobile for years or you're just getting started, check out the infographic for helpful stats and ideas. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

