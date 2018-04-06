Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Bitcoin Basics: A Brief History [Infographic]

by   |    |  561 views
Email
Top

Maybe you're a fan of Bitcoin and got lucky with its recent surge in value (or unlucky with the subsequent drop), or maybe you're skeptical of the cryptocurrency. Either way, you've most certainly heard about it.

Whether Bitcoin will become the future of money, as some predict, is yet to be seen, but if you want to learn more about this technology, its history, and the way it works, then read on. Cartwright King, a British law firm, has created an infographic about the basics of Bitcoin.

The graphic answers the following questions about the cryptocurrency:

  • What is a Bitcoin?
  • How did Bitcoin start?
  • What is Bitcoin mining?
  • How do I buy and spend Bitcoins?
  • What are the benefits of Bitcoin?
  • What threatens the future of Bitcoin?

The firm has also put together a short video that elaborates on some of the points in the infographic.

And if you're interested in learning more about crytpocurrencies and how they affect marketers, check out this article about blockchain.



Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Customer ExperienceTechnology

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!