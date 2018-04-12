How to Market Your App Internationally [Infographic]

With each passing year, the Web has become more multilingual. According to Internet World Stats, 804 million people use the Internet in Chinese, and 337 million people use it in Spanish.

So if you've spent time and money building a mobile app, you should make sure it's as usable as it can be in every one of your target markets. Taking into account the local factor will help you achieve success with your app in international markets.

One study found that app downloads increased 120% and revenue went up 26% after releasing apps in native languages.

Localization is the key to success in today's global market, but what goes into localization, and what other factors decide the success of your app in an international market?

The team at Translate By Humans created an infographic that answers those questions and helps you set up your app for international success. Check it out:



