Follow the Influencer to Follow the Money [Infographic]

Influencer marketing results on average in an ROI 11 times higher than that of traditional marketing methods, such as TV, print, and desktop ads.

Yes, 11 times!

That's according to an infographic by St. Joseph Communications that explains why marketers might want to get on board with influencer marketing, if they haven't already.

And, the infographic points out, for every dollar spent on influencer marketing, brands are earning $6.50 in return.

Marketers who work with influencers need to figure out which type is right for their brand: microinfluencers, who have fewer than 10,000 followers, or macroinfluencers, such as celebrities.





Working with bigger influencers means bigger costs and wider reach, but the engagement rates are often higher among smaller influencers.

Regardless of which type of influencer is the best fit for your brand, you'll want to find influencers who use the platforms your customers and prospects are on. Nearly all influencers use Instagram, followed by 70% using Facebook and 46% using Snapchat.

For more on influencer trends, check out the infographic: