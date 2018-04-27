Eight Ways to Make Money on YouTube [Infographic]

Yes, it is possible to make money via YouTube, and it's not just about ads.

Ads may be the easiest and most well-known way to monetize YouTube content, but an infographic by video editor Filmora offers other ideas as well.

For example, you might consider...

Sponsored videos: Companies pay you to post videos or include product placements.

Licensed content: Brands pay you to use your content in their ads.





To see details about those income-generating ideas and others, check out the infographic: