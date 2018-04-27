Eight Ways to Make Money on YouTube [Infographic]
by Laura Forer |
April 27, 2018| 765 views
Yes, it is possible to make money via YouTube, and it's not just about ads.
Ads may be the easiest and most well-known way to monetize YouTube content, but an infographic by video editor Filmora offers other ideas as well.
For example, you might consider...
Sponsored videos: Companies pay you to post videos or include product placements.
Licensed content: Brands pay you to use your content in their ads.
To see details about those income-generating ideas and others, check out the infographic:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
