Eight Ways to Make Money on YouTube [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
April 27, 2018
Yes, it is possible to make money via YouTube, and it's not just about ads.

Ads may be the easiest and most well-known way to monetize YouTube content, but an infographic by video editor Filmora offers other ideas as well.

For example, you might consider...

Sponsored videos: Companies pay you to post videos or include product placements.

Licensed content: Brands pay you to use your content in their ads.


To see details about those income-generating ideas and others, check out the infographic:


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

