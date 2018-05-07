Mobile App Development Trends in 2018 and Beyond [Infographic]

As businesses and marketers anticipate the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (AR), and the Internet of Things, mobile will be in the thick of it all for the foreseeable future.

A Google CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, we are now witnessing the beginnings of "an important shift from a mobile-first world to an AI-first world."

Mobile app marketing company Dot Com Infoway (DCI) explores those technologies and more in an infographic highlighting the hottest trends in mobile app development.

For example, big-name brands—from Ikea to Starbucks, Wal-Mart, and Volvo—are already using augmented reality (AR), and the global market for mobile AR apps is projected to reach 3.9 billion by 2020, according to information DCI cites.

So check out the infographic for what marketers and businesses can expect in mobile app development this year and in the years to come:



