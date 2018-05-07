My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Mobile App Development Trends in 2018 and Beyond [Infographic]

May 7, 2018
  |  713 views
Email
Top

As businesses and marketers anticipate the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (AR), and the Internet of Things, mobile will be in the thick of it all for the foreseeable future.

A Google CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, we are now witnessing the beginnings of "an important shift from a mobile-first world to an AI-first world."

Mobile app marketing company Dot Com Infoway (DCI) explores those technologies and more in an infographic highlighting the hottest trends in mobile app development.

For example, big-name brands—from Ikea to Starbucks, Wal-Mart, and Volvo—are already using augmented reality (AR), and the global market for mobile AR apps is projected to reach 3.9 billion by 2020, according to information DCI cites.

So check out the infographic for what marketers and businesses can expect in mobile app development this year and in the years to come:



AIAugmented RealityInternet of ThingsMobile MarketingVirtual Reality

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!