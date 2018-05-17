My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Local Search: How It's Evolved and How You Can Improve Your Rankings [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
May 17, 2018
  |  638 views
Email
Top

Marketers must keep an extra close eye on changes in search algorithms if they want their brand's search results to stay high in the rankings. And they need to be especially vigilant when strategizing for local searches.

Here's your cheat sheet: An infographic by MDG Advertising explores how local search has evolved (thanks significantly to the use of mobile devices) and explains what marketers can do to maintain high rankings.

One thing marketers can do is stay updated on consumer behavior. "Restaurant-related Google searches that include a ZIP code have fallen by 30% because searchers now know that their location is evident," according to the graphic.

Marketers can also make sure their Google My Business information is up-to-date and that their business's reputation remains good.

For more on how marketers can better manage local search results, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

GoogleLocation-Based MarketingMobile MarketingSearch Engine Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!