Local Search: How It's Evolved and How You Can Improve Your Rankings [Infographic]

Marketers must keep an extra close eye on changes in search algorithms if they want their brand's search results to stay high in the rankings. And they need to be especially vigilant when strategizing for local searches.

Here's your cheat sheet: An infographic by MDG Advertising explores how local search has evolved (thanks significantly to the use of mobile devices) and explains what marketers can do to maintain high rankings.

One thing marketers can do is stay updated on consumer behavior. "Restaurant-related Google searches that include a ZIP code have fallen by 30% because searchers now know that their location is evident," according to the graphic.

Marketers can also make sure their Google My Business information is up-to-date and that their business's reputation remains good.

For more on how marketers can better manage local search results, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





