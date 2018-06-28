Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

How to Get Your YouTube Videos to Rank in Search Results [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
June 28, 2018
YouTube processes more than 3 billion searches a month, making it the world's second largest search engine.

That's according to an infographic by video production agency One Productions, which provides a handy overview of SEO for YouTube and a step-by-step outline of how to start optimizing your video content.

For example, the graphic explains that tags are used to categorize videos and provide information about the content. But you shouldn't include irrelevant tags just to get more views, because YouTube may penalize you, lowering your video's ranking in search results.

In addition, subtitles and closed captions can help with rankings, but the graphic suggests uploading your own rather than using the automatic captioning provided by YouTube.

Ready for better video rankings? Check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

