Marketers Should Know: How Influencers Generate Revenue [Infographic]

Marketers who work with influencers may be interested to know that there are more ways to work with your famous partners than simply sponsoring social media posts or using affiliate links.

Kite.ly surveyed 212 influences across a variety of niches to learn how they generate revenue. Respondents were selected partially based on audience size: Instagram and Twitter influencers had to have at least 10,000 followers, and those on YouTube had to have a minimum of 185,000 subscribers.

The results were published in this report, and select findings are included in an infographic.

The graphic lists the top 15 methods influencers use to monetize their positions, including speaking and guest appearances, consulting, and selling branded merchandise.

To see many of the ways influencers make money—and find out whether any of them might fit into your marketing strategy—check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.





