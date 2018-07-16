72 Voice-Search Stats, Facts, and Tips [Infographic]

Here's everything you wanted to know about voice search compiled into one infographic—created by SEO agency advisor SEO Tribunal—which includes a timeline, usage stats, device comparisons, and more.

Marketers may want to scroll to the section about SEO and how voice search is changing people's search habits. For example, ensure your content uses natural language that matches with your audience's searches, the graphic suggests.

Two other tips: make sure your content also ranks well in desktop search results and is sharable via social.

The infographic predicts that the voice recognition market will be a $601 million industry by next year, so marketers who haven't started to optimize for voice yet will want to get moving—fast.

To see how people are using voice search—and so much more about the technology—check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





