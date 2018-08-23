My Cart (0)
How to Use Mobile Marketing for Your Business [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
August 23, 2018
  |  799 views
Many businesses have put resources into ensuring mobile experiences engage users. And, overall, that effort is paying off: Consumers may still be more likely to complete a purchase on a computer, but smartphone conversion rates are increasing.

But what can your brand do to increase mobile engagement even more? After all, a seamless customer experience across devices is key to encouraging purchases. 

If you're looking for ideas to pump up your mobile program, an infographic by app development comparison company AppGeeks.org may help.

The infographic (below) explores various aspects of mobile marketing, including explanations of...

  • Types of endpoints: How users experiencing your business on mobile—SMS? QR codes? Apps?
  • Business implementations: Examples of how brands are using mobile to engage consumers.
  • Mobile convenience: Statistics about how consumers use mobile vs. desktop, including where they are making purchases.

Check out the full graphic to get inspiration for your own mobile program. Tap or click to see a larger version:



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Customer BehaviorCustomer ExperienceMobile MarketingSMSWebsites

