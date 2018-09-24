How Marketers Can Be Strategic Influencers, and Why Their Input Is Key for Companies [Infographic]

"Marketing's strategic input is essential for companies looking to succeed in today's continually transforming business environment," according to an infographic created by Vya, a simplified marketing systems provider.

The company explains that although 66% of CMOs want to team with leadership on global business strategy, they are not always empowered to contribute strategically.

It also shares...

Why it's wise to include marketing at the highest levels of strategic planning

How CMOs and marketers would prefer to spend their time vs. how they actually spend their time

Which obstacles stand in the way to Marketing's strategic contribution

It then offers four steps marketers can take to overcome obstacles and become strategic influencers.

