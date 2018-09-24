My Cart (0)
How Marketers Can Be Strategic Influencers, and Why Their Input Is Key for Companies [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
September 24, 2018
  |  1,027 views
"Marketing's strategic input is essential for companies looking to succeed in today's continually transforming business environment," according to an infographic created by Vya, a simplified marketing systems provider.

The company explains that although 66% of CMOs want to team with leadership on global business strategy, they are not always empowered to contribute strategically.

It also shares...

  • Why it's wise to include marketing at the highest levels of strategic planning
  • How CMOs and marketers would prefer to spend their time vs. how they actually spend their time
  • Which obstacles stand in the way to Marketing's strategic contribution

It then offers four steps marketers can take to overcome obstacles and become strategic influencers.

Ready to make an impact in your organization? Check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Career ManagementChief Marketing OfficerMarketing Strategy

