Nearly half of Americans have listened to a podcast, but only 6% are avid podcast fans, according to an infographic by music educators Music Oomph.

At first glance, that number might scare marketers away from advertising on podcasts—but it shouldn't. Podcast listeners are a unique group:

They are 45% more likely to have a college degree than non-listeners.

They are 45% more likely to have an annual income over $250,000.

They are distance listeners, with 80% listening to most or all of each episode.

Those who listen weekly spend over 6.5 hours each week listening to podcasts.

They are listening: 69% of podcast listeners said podcast ads have made them aware of new products or services.

Spending on podcast ads has increased from $69 million in 2015 to an expected $402 million this year, and that number is only expected to rise in the next years.

Ready for your brand to be heard? Check out this infographic to see if podcast ads are right for you.