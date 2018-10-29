One of the buzzwords we frequently hear in business is "siloed." The data team is siloed. The creative team is works on its own. Marketing and Sales don't work together—they are siloed.

The word has a negative connotation—and for good reason. Cross-functional teams tend to be more agile, and nearly two-thirds of market intelligence experts believe that the roles of collecting and analyzing information will be integrated across parts of organizations, according to an infographic by the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

If your organization is thinking of how to help people work more cross-functionally, you'll want to be sure any new programs are set up for success. According to the infographic, one researcher found that nearly 75% of cross-functional teams are dysfunctional.

So how can you prevent that fate?