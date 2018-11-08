In the past, video itself was different enough from other types of content that it would better grab your audience's attention. But now that video has become mainstream, you need to be thinking about how to make your videos stand out from those of your competitors.

This infographic by video on-demand platform Uscreen shares 10 video trends that are helping content creators take their videos to the next level.

A few suggestions from the graphic...

Live video: 80% of people would rather watch live video from a brand than read a blog, according to the infographic.

1:1 video: Video is becoming easier than ever to personalize.

Search-friendly video: AI and closed captions are making video content more searchable than it has been.

To see all 10 trends, and to learn how to make your videos stand out from the crowd, check out the infographic.