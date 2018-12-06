With so many websites available for people to talk about your brand—Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor, ZocDoc, Bing, TrustPilot, industry-specific review sites, and on and on—managing your brand's online reputation can seem impossible.

Lucky for you, there's a whole industry around online reputation management (ORM), and an infographic by full-service agency MDG Advertising explains what ORM is, why it's important, and how you can use it.

ORM involves more than simply monitoring your brand across all the sites listed above (and others). It's about engaging with negative reviews, encouraging positive reviews, and having a plan in place to address both situations.

The graphic offers five steps you can take to start tackling your brand's online reputation. But remember: Just as the platforms your consumers talk on are constantly changing, so should you regularly update your ORM strategy.