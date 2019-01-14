A year ago we published an infographic by PAN Communications about what CMOs predict for the marketing landscape in 2018.
This year, the marketing and PR agency released predictions from 19 CMOs for 2019.
Those marketing leaders run the gamut—from Lee Odden at TopRank Marketing, to SAP CMO Alicia Tillman, to Michael Brenner, who serves as both a CEO and a CMO. Each prediction brings a fresh perspective to what marketers can expect this year.
The predictions fall info four categories:
- Customer experience
- Data and martech
- Ideation
- Digital marketing and security
