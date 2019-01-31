When you type in a search request, it's logical that your next step is to click through to a website. So when you use voice search, what's your next step?

For many consumers, that next step is calling—especially when they are searching for local businesses.

In fact, 28% of people report that after they make a voice search for a local business, their next step is to call the business, according to an infographic by call-tracking and analytics company DialogTech.

The graphic reviews the growing trend of voice search, as well as how phone calls can be a valuable source of conversions for your company.

If you want to learn how to drive more calls from voice search, check out the six tips—and the rest of the useful information—in the infographic: