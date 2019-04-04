There is a right way to compose and send a guest-post or guest-article pitch, and there is a wrong way. Actually make those plural: "ways."

Content marketing agency PointVisible partnered with influencer outreach tool Pitchbox to ask 80+ editors about guest-post pitches—how many they receive, when senders should follow up, what elements they should contain, what are common mistakes, what kinds of subject lines work, and more...

In addition to answering those questions, the editors—from medium- and high-authority business and marketing sites—provided insights and advice about what makes for a good pitch that they'll actually open, read, and engage with.

So what did those editors have to say?

Check out the infographic for some highly useful guidance on how to write the perfect pitch.