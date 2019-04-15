As a small business owner or marketer, the last thing you want is an unhappy customer who can take to review sites and social media to undermine your hard work. Do you know what your clients or would-be expect from you?

So, what do you need to know about delivering a better customer experience?

An infographic from Infusionsoft by Keap, a small business CRM and marketing automation provider, offers some insight.

Based on a guide for small service-based businesses, the infographic cites some data from Keap's latest survey of over 3,000 respondents.