There was a time, not all that long ago, we had to physically visit a physical store or business to find out about the products or services on offer.

To get similar information today, most people type in a product-related query or business name into a search engine browser on their desktop or mobile device.

Hence the importance of search engine optimization (SEO).

Today, to a large extent, business websites are how customers find businesses and how businesses find customers, and so the content on those websites must be search-optimized.