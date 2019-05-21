There was a time, not all that long ago, we had to physically visit a physical store or business to find out about the products or services on offer.
To get similar information today, most people type in a product-related query or business name into a search engine browser on their desktop or mobile device.
Hence the importance of search engine optimization (SEO).
Today, to a large extent, business websites are how customers find businesses and how businesses find customers, and so the content on those websites must be search-optimized.
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...
You may also like:
- Local Business Links and Reputation: Competitive Difference-Makers in SEO
- How to Perform a Content Audit That Skyrockets Your Organic Traffic
- Three Actionable SEO Techniques to Improve Your Website Right Now
- 10 Recurring SEO Health Checks You Need to Be Doing
- Google Search Algorithm Updates: 2018 [Infographic]