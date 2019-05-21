Get your all-access season pass to all courses with a PRO subscription. Save 40% through June 13 with code GOAL.

There was a time, not all that long ago, we had to physically visit a physical store or business to find out about the products or services on offer.

To get similar information today, most people type in a product-related query or business name into a search engine browser on their desktop or mobile device.

Hence the importance of search engine optimization (SEO).

Today, to a large extent, business websites are how customers find businesses and how businesses find customers, and so the content on those websites must be search-optimized.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

Little by Little