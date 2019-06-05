What employee doesn't want job satisfaction? And what employer doesn't want happier, more productive employees?

Happier faces at the office are certainly good for company morale, which is important for attracting and retaining talented workers. But only about half of workers say they are satisfied with their job, and 90% say they are stressed at their job, according to stats quoted by an infographic from ExpoCart, a UK-based provider of products for exhibitions and events.

Those findings are similar to those of a study by MarketingProfs.

Our 2019 Marketer Happiness Report, which explored the mindsets, challenges, and satisfaction that modern marketers are experiencing on and off the job, found that 1 in 3 marketers claim to rarely or never able to focus, and 34% say they frequently find it difficult to complete tasks because of interruptions.