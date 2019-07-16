With 65% of consumers frustrated about inconsistent brand experiences across channels—whether they interact with companies online, in-store, via social media, or over the phone—the digital marketers' reality is still at odds with consumers' expectations.

A recent Selligent Marketing Cloud poll of digital marketers found that although most marketers want to deliver consistent omnichannel experiences, 41% still struggle with launching integrated campaigns across channels.

Moreover, 69% do not have one single solution to execute those campaigns—and only 8% have the ability to share crucial loyalty marketing data in real-time with a contact center.

Marketers' omnichannel excellence struggle is real, the research finds. There is a huge disconnect between the marketing and service departments, and that disconnect has a serious impact on the overall customer experience.