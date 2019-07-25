Digital marketing is booming. Businesses around the world are jumping onto technological advancements and changes in marketing.

If your business isn't prioritizing digital marketing, you're merely giving your competitors the chance to get ahead. An infographic by UK-based Point Blank Digital highlights just how important digital marketing is for businesses today.

More than half of consumers say they have found a new brand or product by searching online on their smartphones. The global value of e-commerce is expected to reach $4.5 trillion by 2021.

From SEO and content marketing to PPC and social media, video, and email, the various practice areas of digital marketing are now mainstream—must haves for marketing operations of all sizes.