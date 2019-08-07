Wouldn't it be useful if you had a checklist to make sure your search engine optimization (SEO) is Web-worthy in 2019—kinda like the massive checklists that airplane pilots have to make sure the plane takes off, gets to where it's supposed to, and lands safely?

Now you do: a comprehensive SEO checklist from LeapFroggr, a mobile app and software development firm.

The massive infographic covers major components of SEO in separate sections: research, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, and miscellaneous tasks.

Each section contains a checklist or is further broken down with sub-checklists of items to check off for those various tasks.