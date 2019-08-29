"Everybody writes, but not everybody writes well," MarketingProfs' Ann Handley is fond of saying. And it's true. Marketers, especially, are regularly tasked with projects that involve writing—everything from email campaigns to ad copy to blog posts to video scripts and so much more.

Which is why becoming a better writer is so important for marketers—and for all business professionals.

Yet another engaging infographic by Enchanting Marketing's Henneke Duistermaat offers 29 tips to improve your writing skills. The tips are illustrated with some 30+ hand-drawn images.

The writing advice is laid out in a series of sections: "the 4 principles of deliberate practice," "think before you write," "how to structure your content," "7 basic writing skills everyone must master," "5 advanced writing skills," "nurture a writing habit," and "how to get started."