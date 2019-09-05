A well-optimized Google My Business profile online—a free tool offered by Google—has quickly become a deciding factor of a small business's success in its local community.

Why? Because 4 out of 5 customers use search engines for local business information, and 70% of customers visit a store or make a purchase after an online search. Moreover, 85% of consumers trust online reviews as much as they do personal recommendations.

A thorough guide to Google My Business, compiled by business line of credit provider Headway capital as an infographic, explains how to set up and maintain your business profile.

The infographic walks you through the entire process of setting up your listing, explaining what Google My Business is and what it does, how to create your listing, what to do if someone else has claimed your business profile, how to verify your listing, how to optimize it, and more...