Influencers you work with can create some amazing content for your marketing campaigns. But what happens to that content after your campaign is over?

Marketers who use influencer marketing as a tactic are repurposing that content in their other paid media, such as display and programmatic advertising, according to Linqia.



An infographic by the influencer marketing platform claims using influencer content in paid media has outperformed branded content by up to 266% in clickthrough rate.

So how do you take influencer's social media content and turn it into programmatic creative? The infographic offers five tips for using influencer-generated in your advertising.