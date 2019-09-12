Link-building is a highly effective SEO stratagem. Marketers know that, which is why they engage in tactics like guest-posting.

But there are other, lesser-known approaches that can work just as well. Done correctly, they can have an outsized impact on your SEO results.

And that's where an infographic from Spiralytics comes in. The performance-driven digital marketing agency lays out a series of nine tactics that can generate links to your website or other content, explaining the process for each and offering pro tips.

For example, the infographic suggests creating a resource page—containing helpful links on a topic that's important to your audience—on your website. Then, reach out to blogs and other publications that cover the same topic, suggesting that your resource page may be of interest to their audiences.