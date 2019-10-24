Gone are the days when product alone could attract customer attention. Marketers today need content marketing to satisfy potential customers' voracious appetite for information and social proof.

Which is why B2B content marketers need to understand the three stages of the B2B content marketing funnel to ensure your content meets potential buyers' needs and interests. Here they are:

1. The Top of the Funnel

This stage of the B2B content marketing funnel deals with creating awareness about your business.