With 2020 all but here already, marketers are looking ahead to what the New Year might bring—opportunities, trends, threats, and possibilities—to the quickly changing world of marketing.

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B technology and healthcare brands, has, as in the past, compiled insights and input from top influencers on what CMOs and other marketing leaders will be confronting in the year ahead.

This year's infographic displays top budget concerns, department challenges, and emerging skillsets that some of the industry's most prominent experts believe will impact the 2020 marketing landscape.

Among the 20+ influencers who provide insights are MarketingProfs' own Ann Handley, Jason Rose of SAP Customer experience, Larry Kim of MobileMonkey, Lee Odden of TopRank Marketing, Michael Brenner of Marketing Insider Group, Gini Dietrich of Spin Sucks, Brian Fanzo of iSocialFanz, Tamara McLeary of Thulium.co, Matt Heinz of Heinz Marketing, and Mark Schaefer of Schaefer Marketing Solutions.

Key 2020 marketing trends and challenges cited included data analysis, advocacy marketing, and content overload.

Fully 63% of respondents cited content as a budget focus, upcoming challenge, or critical skillset within the marketing department. The top challenge they referred to was content and information overload and the need to cut through the noise.

Nearly 70% of respondents mentioned data or analytics in their predictions, indicating that data will play a key role in evaluating customer experiences, assessing strategies, and improving upon the previous year.

Check out the infographic for a host of valuable marketing insights for 2020: