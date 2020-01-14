Marketing technologies are opening up exciting new possibilities for marketers to communicate and engage with prospects and customers more effectively; instantly measure effectiveness; and adjust priorities, workloads, and campaigns as necessary.

To capitalize on this current state of however, marketers and marketing teams must change the way they work. They need to be able to pivot quickly, to be in sync with each other, and to be aligned with company goals.

The answer is to go agile—i.e., adopt agile methodologies.



Those methodologies were created nearly 20 years ago to help software developers manage their projects, but marketing professionals have discovered they can become agile too.

Any agile marketing initiative can learn from the original Agile Manifesto. But taking the first steps can be daunting, and who has time to read a manifesto written in 2001 for software engineers?

The following infographic by scalable project management software provider Clarizen lays out seven ways marketing teams can implement agile methodologies. Check it out: