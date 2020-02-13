You've heard the truism: Employees don't leave jobs or companies, they leave managers and bosses. (Nearly two-thirds of employees have left a job or plan to leave because of their boss.)

Employees ascribe the following traits, among others, to bad managers: self-absorbed, arrogant, untrustworthy, selfish.

On the other hand, employees describe good managers as leaders, ascribing to them the following traits, among others: supportive, trustworthy, respectful, communicative.

There are consequences to bad leadership, of course, and sometimes unhappy employees are the least of them: Poor leadership can destroy corporate departments, even entire organizations (heck, even entire economies and countries).

The following infographic delves into what makes a good leader, the difference between managers and leaders, the problems caused by poor leadership, and how one can become a better leader and boss.