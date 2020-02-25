How can you ensure that your team members—or, more generally, all those at your company, employees and execs alike—get to and stay in a mentally and emotionally healthy place? And should that really be a business concern?

Workplace mental and emotional health and wellbeing are topics that, until relatively recently, seemed off-limits.

But poor employee mental states—a decreased ability to cope with work and life—costs businesses money, according a Deloitte report on the UK: £1,035 per employee, per year.

Employers must contend with employee absence from work, for example, or (perhaps worse), presenteeism—the loss in productivity resulting from employees' coming in to work but functioning at a diminished capacity.

Moreover, an unhealthy organizational culture can develop, with symptoms manifesting in various ways, including denial on the part of leadership ("Problems? What problems? Everything's fine.") and chronic worker stress.

The following infographic outlines five types of psychological risks to businesses and offers tips and practices for overcoming them.