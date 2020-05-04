As a marketer, you know that trashing your entire content plan in the middle of a crisis to save money is a bad idea—but your boss or clients may not. So, what can you do?

Many marketing professionals and agencies face the same dilemma, so content studio Hero's Journey Content put together a document titled "The Business Case for Content During COVID-19."

It contains eight talking points that marketing and content pros can use to justify their content projects and budgets, plus three ways to get more content for less money.

Based on the document, the firm also compiled an infographic summarizing the eight arguments you can present to key stakeholders.

If you're looking for ways to justify your content programs and budgets during this time of crisis, check out the infographic, below, as well as the ungated PDF of "The Business Case for Content During COVID-19," here.