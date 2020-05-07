Many businesses that sent employees home during the pandemic are beginning to reopen as politicians attempt to limit the economic damage (albeit prematurely and therefore unwisely, many would say).

For some, though, working from home has been a welcomed respite, and returning to the office means having to again deal with workplace bullies.

Bullying can take numerous forms. The bullied person might feel regularly intimidated by a colleague; repeatedly mocked or insulted while at work; consistently talked over at meetings; sent abusive emails; the credit for their work taken by others; and so on…

Yet, 29% of employees who are targets of bullies remain silent about their experiences, a Workplace Bullying and Trauma Institute (WBTI) survey found in 2017.



So how do you handle bullies and bullying situations in the workplace?