Search data can be used to better understand audiences and make predictions for the near future. As some parts of the world begin to reopen their doors, what might the COVID-19 exit phase look like based on what search data is telling us?

Search queries provide an accurate reflection of people's feelings and behaviors. And recent search patterns are likely indicating that people are ready to move on. And who can blame them...? (Though scientists may have something to say about the consequences of moving on too early.)

Those searches range from questions about school openings to flight schedules, offering insights into people's apprehensions and anticipations about life after COVID-19.

Search technology company CodeFuel analyzed recent search trends, namely increases in use of various search terms during the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the exit phase.