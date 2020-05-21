Search data can be used to better understand audiences and make predictions for the near future. As some parts of the world begin to reopen their doors, what might the COVID-19 exit phase look like based on what search data is telling us?
Search queries provide an accurate reflection of people's feelings and behaviors. And recent search patterns are likely indicating that people are ready to move on. And who can blame them...? (Though scientists may have something to say about the consequences of moving on too early.)
Those searches range from questions about school openings to flight schedules, offering insights into people's apprehensions and anticipations about life after COVID-19.
Search technology company CodeFuel analyzed recent search trends, namely increases in use of various search terms during the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the exit phase.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- SEO vs. Google Ads: Which Approach Is More Effective?
- The Most Common SEO Issues Impacting Crawlability and Indexability
- How to Adapt to the Zero-Click Phenomenon and Dwindling Page One Organic Search Results
- Five Google Ads Tips to Help You Become a Better PPC Marketer
- How to Position Your B2B Brand for Search: Garrett Mehrguth on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]