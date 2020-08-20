MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

The account-based marketing (ABM) approach, in which organizations focus on best-fit accounts (rather than individuals as standalone leads), requires close coordination between Marketing and Sales.

However, only 30% of B2B marketing and sales professionals say their teams are completely aligned, according to a survey from Kingpin Comms.

Part of the problem is that only half of organizations polled have a shared definition between Marketing and Sales of what constitutes a qualified lead.

An infographic (below) explores more findings from the survey, including how marketing and sales professionals view each other, how well each team understands the roles and responsibilities of the other, and where there is common ground.

Check out the infographic:

