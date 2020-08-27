MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Most marketers know that having a speedy website matters. But just how important is site load time?

One-fourth of Internet users say they would abandon a site that takes more than four seconds to load, 46% say they don't revisit poor-performing sites, and even a one-second delay reduces customer satisfaction 16%.

In other words, having a fast-loading website is really, really important.

An infographic (below) from WebsiteBuilderExpert explores what impact site load time has on businesses, how speed builds loyalty, and which key factors affect load time.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual Nov 4 & 5. Get your ticket.