Most marketers know that having a speedy website matters. But just how important is site load time?

One-fourth of Internet users say they would abandon a site that takes more than four seconds to load, 46% say they don't revisit poor-performing sites, and even a one-second delay reduces customer satisfaction 16%.

In other words, having a fast-loading website is really, really important.

An infographic (below) from WebsiteBuilderExpert explores what impact site load time has on businesses, how speed builds loyalty, and which key factors affect load time.

Check out the infographic: