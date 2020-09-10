Asking the right questions at work is essential to learning information, building bonds with managers and colleagues, and getting noticed in important moments.

So, what are the right questions? And how should you be asking them?

Coming up with the perfect query is in part dependent on the situation. For example, the ideal thing to ask in a formal job interview will differ significantly from how you should question your boss during a casual chat.

An infographic (below) from NetCredit explores why asking the right questions is so important in the workplace, and it provides tips for asking great questions to fit different situations.

Check out the infographic: