Effective lead qualification—the process of scoring prospects to determine how well they fit the profile of a valuable customer likely to convert—can deliver a big payoff for B2B firms.

The benefits of potent lead qualification include enabling businesses to increase the efficiency of their sales funnels, better target their marketing messaging, and boost their conversion rates.

How can B2B firms effectively qualify leads? Which approaches and benchmarks are key to success?

An infographic (below) from Spiralytics gives an overview of lead qualification for B2B businesses and provides a step-by-step guide for scoring as well as five common frameworks for qualification.

