How can B2B firms tell when it's finally time to invest in a customer relationship management (CRM) system?

The signs tend to vary among internal groups.

For sales teams, indicators that it's time to get a CRM can include feeling tired of constantly inputting client data and keeping track of to-dos.

For marketing teams, indicators can include challenges with understanding campaign ROI and combining leads from different channels into one funnel.

An infographic, below, from NetHunt covers those signs, as well as others, and explores how implementing a CRM can help to address common challenges facing B2B marketing and sales teams.

Check out the infographic: