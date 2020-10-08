When you hold an online event, whether live or on-demand, just getting through promoting and hosting it can feel like a big win.

However, that's not enough: You still need to know whether the event was a success with audiences and for your business.

So, how can you tell?

A recent infographic (below) from Flow explores six key metrics that can help you understand whether your marketing efforts were effective, how engaged people were with the content during the event, and what your ROI on the effort was.

Check out the infographic: