When you hold an online event, whether live or on-demand, just getting through promoting and hosting it can feel like a big win.

However, that's not enough: You still need to know whether the event was a success with audiences and for your business.

So, how can you tell?

A recent infographic (below) from Flow explores six key metrics that can help you understand whether your marketing efforts were effective, how engaged people were with the content during the event, and what your ROI on the effort was.

Check out the infographic:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

