The pandemic has been a challenge for many people, with 53% of adults in the United States reporting that COVID-related stress has negatively affected their mental health.
Working from home has sometimes added to the adversity, considering that 57% of remote employees say they don't have a clear separation between their personal and work spaces.
How can remote workers ease the stress and improve their health?
An infographic (below) from Rocket Mortgage explores key ways to foster physical and mental wellbeing while working from home.
Check out the infographic:
Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.
Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
You may also like:
- The World's 50 Most Influential CMOs in 2020
- Staff Compensation Trends Amid COVID-19 [Infographic]
- 2021 Salary Guide: Pay Forecasts for Marketing, Advertising, and PR Positions
- How to Ask Great Questions at Work [Infographic]
- Working Brilliantly From Home: Push Mind and Body's Cate Murden on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]