The pandemic has been a challenge for many people, with 53% of adults in the United States reporting that COVID-related stress has negatively affected their mental health.

Working from home has sometimes added to the adversity, considering that 57% of remote employees say they don't have a clear separation between their personal and work spaces.

How can remote workers ease the stress and improve their health?

An infographic (below) from Rocket Mortgage explores key ways to foster physical and mental wellbeing while working from home.

