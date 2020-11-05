Online platforms have made it easier than ever for job seekers to learn about open positions and apply for them.
Although that ease and the plethora of options have many benefits, they also have a big downside: decision fatigue.
Day after day of sifting through a seemingly endless number of job descriptions, and wondering whether to apply, can leave job seekers feeling overwhelmed and burned out.
A recent infographic (below) from Job Hero provides advice on combating decision fatigue, including five tips for structuring your job search and narrowing your options.
Check out the infographic:
