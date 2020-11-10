Most marketers know that creating buyer personas can be a highly effective way to better target marketing efforts and drive stronger results.
However, actually developing personas can be challenging.
Where exactly should you start? What information should be incorporated? How many personas should you create?
An infographic (below) from Grazitti Interactive explains the process step-by-step, with advice for developing, honing, and humanizing your buyer personas.
Check out the infographic:
