For many people, the prospect of trying to negotiate for a higher salary sparks discomfort or even fear.

However, making the effort can pay off: Although only 39% of workers attempted to negotiate a salary increase during their last job offer, 85% of those who did so ended up with better offers.

So, how can you effectively negotiate the best salary?

A recent infographic (below) from The Black Swan Group provides five tips for securing more desirable outcomes, including advice for how to position yourself and which words you should try to get the other side to say.

Check out the infographic: